4 free-agent defensive tackles the Arizona Cardinals can inquire about in 2024
There are a group of prospective free agents who are more than capable of taking the Arizona Cardinals defensive line to the next level.
By Jim Koch
When the current NFL campaign kicked off for the Arizona Cardinals back in September, the squad was deficient in several areas. General manager Monti Ossenfort had gutted the team, leaving first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon with one of the NFL's weakest rosters. Cards fans would have to suffer through one more ugly season in 2023, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Arizona is projected to have a whole lot of salary-cap space to work with next offseason, meaning reinforcements should be on the way. With an ample amount of cash at his disposal, Ossenfort will be well-equipped to fix the Redbirds' issues. In fact, there's one position in particular that could really use the GM's help.
The Cardinals defensive line, a group that was supposed to be a complete disaster, has performed surprisingly well over the past three months. Nevertheless, a top-notch addition to the front wall of the defense should be one of Ossenfort's top priorities. Any one of the following four free agents would do just fine.
Defensive tackles that could end up with the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
Chris Jones - Kansas City Chiefs
It's seems highly unlikely that the Kansas City Chiefs will allow Chris Jones to get out of town. However, the club and the four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle failed to reach an agreement on a multi-year contract this past offseason. Jones eventually was signed to a one-year deal, but it remains to be seen if the two sides can do any better with negotiations the second time around.
The Cards defense could potentially benefit highly if Jones hits the open market. As mentioned earlier, Ossenfort will be armed with the funds it will take to land the high-priced free agents. Based on what Jones has accomplished, bringing the two-time Super Bowl champion to Arizona would be money well spent.
Since he entered the league as a second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016, Jones has racked up 267 tackles, 72.5 sacks, 36 passes defensed, and 166 quarterback hits. Not since Calais Campbell has a defensive lineman from the Cardinals even approached that type of production. The "Red Sea" could expect more of the same if Ossenfort can convince Jones to make his home in the desert.