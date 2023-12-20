4 free-agent defensive tackles the Arizona Cardinals can inquire about in 2024
There are a group of prospective free agents who are more than capable of taking the Arizona Cardinals defensive line to the next level.
By Jim Koch
Sheldon Rankins - Houston Texans
For the past eight campaigns, Sheldon Rankins has been a steady performer in the National Football League. As the 12th-overall selection of the 2016 draft, the former University of Louisville product came to the New Orleans Saints with high expectations. Rankins lived up to the hype during his first three seasons in the "Big Easy", but was beset by injuries in Years 4 and 5.
In March of 2021, Rankins left the Saints to sign a free-agent deal with the New York Jets. Over the next two campaigns, the 6 foot 2, 305 pounder registered 75 tackles, six sacks and 14 quarterback hits for New York's defensive unit. Rankins had revitalized his career, but the veteran's stay in the "Big Apple" would be short-lived.
Last March, Rankins inked a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, and the success that he enjoyed with the Jets has continued. In 11 starts, the 29-year-old has racked up 30 tackles, five sacks and eight quarterback hits for the Texans. Landing a defensive tackle like Rankins would do the Arizona defense a whole lot of good.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)