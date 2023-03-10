Top free agent quarterbacks Arizona Cardinals must consider
Marcus Mariota
After one season with the Atlanta Falcons, Marcus Mariota was released as they appear to be all in on Desmond Ridder. Another opportunity should open up for the veteran quarterback and one strong possibility could be signing with the Arizona Cardinals.
The hope would be for him to come in and keep the team afloat until Murray returns to full strength, but Mariota has had problems staying healthy himself. He is an intriguing option due to his mobility and skill set that is similar to Murray's which would be a plus for the coaching staff as they can implement plays that could suit both players.
This would allow new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to develop different packages that center around the talent of both players. Mariota can also be utilized on short yardage situations and even in the red zone if the Cardinals continue to struggle running the ball again.
To be fair, Mariota has never really gotten a chance to showcase what he can bring to a team due to coaches trying to make him something he isn't earlier in his career. He was never really a pocket passer and when he was put in that position, he had offensive lines failing to protect him therefore leading to injuries. He still possess the ability to be a starting quarterback and Arizona could give him that opportunity to prove he still belongs.