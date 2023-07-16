Fresh start with Arizona Cardinals could be exactly what Kyler Murray needs
The embattled quarterback could look to a brand-new Arizona Cardinals regime to help him get his NFL career back on track.
By Jim Koch
Roughly two years ago, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became the brand-new face of the franchise. Stepping into the shoes of the great Larry Fitzgerald has been far from easy, however. In fact, a large contingent of the "Red Sea" is wondering if Murray can live up to the pressure that comes with being the first-overall pick of the 2019 draft.
The polarizing Murray appeared to be on the right track following the first three campaigns of his pro career. For starters, the former Heisman Trophy winner was named the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year following a solid rookie performance back in '19. Murray's progression continued over the next couple of years, when he represented the Cards in the Pro Bowl following the 2020 and 2021 NFL campaigns.
Things began to go downhill last fall, when the Redbirds posted an ugly 3-8 record with Murray as the starter. To make matters worse, the 5 foot 10, 207 pounder tore his ACL during a late-season loss to the New England Patriots. Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired one month later, and Murray must now veer away from an offense that he's been running for the last four years.
Actually, a fresh start with a spanking new system could be just what the doctor ordered for the highly-skilled Murray. Gone is the "Air Raid" attack that the league's defensive wizards seemed to catch up to in 2022. Murray will now be coached by Drew Petzing, a first-year offensive coordinator who has brought with him a run-oriented scheme from the Cleveland Browns.
Kyler Murray will lead a new Arizona Cardinals offense when he makes his 2023 debut
Any football observer would tell you that a successful running game is a quarterback's best friend. More handoffs will also help to protect Murray's now-damaged knee. Also working in the 25-year-old's favor is the fact that Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort used a sixth-overall draft selection on highly-rated offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.
The biggest question surrounding Murray at the moment centers around how quick he can return from his knee injury. During Youtube's most recent episode of "Flight Plan", the former University of Oklahoma product let it be known that Week 1 is the goal. Only time will tell if Murray can make it back that quickly.
Murray's detractors would like nothing better than to have the Cards draft a new signal-caller in 2024. Ossenfort will have a pair of opening-round choices to work with, and there's a decent possibility that one of the picks could be used on either Drake Maye or Caleb Williams. Incredibly, Murray could actually be auditioning this coming fall for the right to remain in Arizona beyond this season.
There's not one expert who believes that the team can win without Murray under center. It will be sort of interesting to see what the Texas native can achieve at the professional level without Kingsbury calling the plays. With a new coaching staff standing firmly behind him, there's legitimate hope that the sky will be the limit for the embattled Murray.