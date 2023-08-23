5 fringe Arizona Cardinals players who can lock up a roster spot in Preseason Week 3
There are a few hidden gems on the Arizona Cardinals throughout the team’s preseason, and they can land a spot on the roster with a strong Week 3 outing.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of intriguing talent at the bottom of the roster looking to break through and land a place on the final 53. But if the preseason ended today and the cutdown occurred tomorrow, those listed below would probably have a 50-50 chance of earning their spot.
Luckily for the following players, there is still one preseason game to go, and a solid outing could be all they need to find their place on the roster. So who is on the verge of locking up a spot if they enjoy a fine preseason finale? Keep reading for more.
5 Arizona Cardinals players who can lock up a roster spot
1 - Kyle Soelle, ILB
Kyle Soelle has been all over the field every time he’s gotten a chance. So far, his efforts have paid off, as he’s collected seven tackles, including four solo. But Soelle’s success goes far beyond solid numbers on the stat sheet, as he’s constantly pursuing opposing ball carriers on nearly every play.
Soelle has played so well thus far in the preseason, I even gave him a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of fifth round pick Owen Pappoe. It won’t be long until we find out whether the coaching staff agrees with that hot take.
2 - Jesse Luketa, EDGE
Jesse Luketa didn’t get a spot on the roster in my final 53-man prediction, but he narrowly lost out to Victor Dimukeje in this round. Luketa, however, put up better numbers overall last week, logging two combined tackles and an assist.
Both players could become that sixth man at outside linebacker/EDGE should the Arizona Cardinals decide to keep six. Besides showing promise at EDGE, Luketa can also become another main contributor on special teams this season.