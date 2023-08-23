5 fringe Arizona Cardinals players who can lock up a roster spot in Preseason Week 3
There are a few hidden gems on the Arizona Cardinals throughout the team’s preseason, and they can land a spot on the roster with a strong Week 3 outing.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Blake Whiteheart, TE
Blake Whiteheart burst onto the scene nearly two weeks ago when the Cardinals hosted the Broncos, catching five of seven targets for 42 yards. He cooled off last week, snagging just one catch on two targets for 12 yards, but Whiteheart should remain in the thick of things as no tight end was exceptionally productive through the air.
But it will take more than just pass catching to win the job as a TE3. Guys like Geoff Swaim and Noah Togiai could factor in as solid blockers, and Whiteheart would need to keep up in that realm, too. If he can, and if he enjoys one more solid performance in the passing game, then Whiteheart is landing the TE3 job.
Overall, all five of these fringe players have at least made their respective presence known in the desert throughout training camp and the preseason. And if they don’t win a spot on the Arizona Cardinals final 53, there is a strong likelihood they end up in another city.
