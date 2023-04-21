Grading the Arizona Cardinals new uniforms for 2023 and Beyond
The Arizona Cardinals unveiled their new uniforms for 2023, and it’s safe to say this ultra clean look should last a long while.
After having arguably the worst uniforms in modern NFL history from 2005 to 2022, the Arizona Cardinals finally rebranded to a more traditional look featuring a modern flair. Silver now enters the color scheme in addition to cardinal red, white, and black, and it fits in perfectly, far better than expected.
The helmet also received an upgrade. While it looks similar at first glance, the cardinal logo is actually larger and more prominent, a solid upgrade to say the least.
Grading the Arizona Cardinals new uniforms
Road Whites
This look was an instant throwback, featuring red numbers, a black outline, red, white, and silver trim at the sleeves, with the script CARDINALS written in black inside the silver.
The inner-collar also says ‘BIRD GANG’ emblazoned in cardinal red. There are also no TV numbers on the shoulders or sleeves, making this look even more classic. You’ll find the name plates written in the same, cardinal red colors, but no outline, with the cardinal logo situated above it.
The pants are also white, with red and silver trim, plus white socks. Note, that this look would match perfectly with the new red pants and socks featured with the home red jerseys. Overall, the Cardinals got the road look right, and there is not a single nit to pick here. Grade: A+
Black Alternates
The black helmet returned for these, and although I wasn’t a fan of the helmet during its initial unveiling, it grew on me when I saw it on the field for the first time. The overall look is similar to the white jerseys, except the red numbers are outlined in silver, with red, black, and silver striping at the shoulders, and CARDINALS written in black inside the silver.
‘BIRD GANG’ is also featured on the inner collar. Also like the road whites, there are no TV numbers on the shoulders or sleeves. The nameplates contain red writing and no outline, with the cardinal logo overtop of it.
The black pants feature red, black, and white trim running down the sides. Black socks complete the look. Grade: A
Home Reds
One thing I loved about the home reds was that they were kind of a throwback to the classic uniform that featured no striping or markings on the sleeves, and it was something I was CRAVING to see again. The numbers are white and outlined in silver, with the script ‘ARIZONA’ written over them in white, but no silver outline.
Unlike the alternate blacks and road whites, these jerseys have shoulder numbers, featuring the same colors as those on the front and back. The inner collar says ‘PROTECT THE NEST,’ which I felt was really cool.
The pants are red with no striping, though the white pants would match perfectly with the jersey should the Cardinals opt to wear them instead. Personally, I’d prefer red jerseys on the white pants, but I’m not a monochrome type unless it’s white jerseys on white pants (road), or black on black (alternates).
Overall, I wasn’t as fond of this look, but it was still a major upgrade over what we’d seen in the past. Grade: B
Wanna see the uniforms for yourself: New Uniforms For The Arizona Cardinals by Darren Urban, AZCardinals.com