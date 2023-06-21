Grading the Arizona Cardinals receiving corps for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
Valuable players at receiver
As a former first round pick who’s been productive in this league since his days with the Baltimore Ravens, look for Marquise Brown to lead the group in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.
We’ve talked extensively about Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, and Rondale Moore and the value they add, but is there anyone worth looking for that you can consider to be fringe candidates on the roster? Brian Cobbs is one name that jumps out, both because of his size (6’2, 210 lb) and his productivity, 76 catches, 923 yards, five touchdowns, and 12.1 yards per reception in 2022 at Utah State.
If the Cardinals want to add even more size to their unit, then you can expect Cobbs to compete for playing time with Zach Pascal. And given the overall intrigue surrounding young players, even undrafted free agents, I wouldn’t be surprised if Cobbs stuck and saw ample playing time over players like Pascal and even incumbents like Andre Baccellia.