Grading the Arizona Cardinals new six signings in free agency
Monti Ossenfort has been busy for the Cardinals trying to improve the roster.
By Brandon Ray
The official new year is underway in the NFL with free agency and the Arizona Cardinals have been making quiet signings, but gaining talent that they lacked last season. General manager Monti Ossenfort has taken a focus on the defensive side of the ball, but has also added on some offensive pieces for the Cardinals. With more expected moves to be made, it will be interesting to see what route Ossenfort takes leading up to the NFL Draft.
So far, the Cardinals have not made any big acquisitions but they are bringing in pieces that can slowly start to improve the roster. With this being said, we will grade the most recent new free agent signings that Ossenfort has made up to this point.
Here are the new free agent signings by the Cardinals with their grades.
Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB: 3 years, $25 million ($17 million guarenteed)
Arizona started off the legal tampering period by agreeing to terms with Tennessee Titans' cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. At 26 years old, Murphy-Bunting has been a great secondary piece to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, recording 8 interceptions in 5 seasons as a true outside corner. While injuries have held back Murphy-Bunting, he brings stability to a weaker secondary and is in the prime of his career which means the Cardinals should get the best of his career.