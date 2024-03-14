Grading the Arizona Cardinals new six signings in free agency
Monti Ossenfort has been busy for the Cardinals trying to improve the roster.
By Brandon Ray
Bilal Nichols, DT: 3 years, $21 million ($14 millon guarenteed)
Monti Ossenfort made his second acquisition of the free agency frenzy by agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Bilal Nichols from the Las Vegas Raiders. Nichols has not missed a game the last four seasons and has racked up 40+ total tackles the last two seasons. Nichols isn’t a player that can develop a true pass rush, but he will be able to stuff the middle against the run. It is the start to improving the defense in Arizona. There just has to be a good return on the investment with the $21 million given to Nichols.
Grade: B
Justin Jones, DT: 3 years, $30 million ($19.75 million guaranteed)
The second defensive tackle in Justin Jones was brought to the Cardinals to pair up with Nichols to help the middle of the defensive line. It is a lot of money for a player that has only had 10.5 sacks the last three seasons.
However, his run-stop game can bring in stability for the Cardinals’ defense. In his last two seasons with the Chicago Bears, Jones has been able to get 57 solo tackles which is impressive, but for just under $20 million guaranteed, it will be challenging to get a great return back in production. However, with the Cardinals allowing over 140 rushing yards per game last season, there was going to be a time where a little bit of an overpay was going to occur.