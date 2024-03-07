Greg Dortch will return to the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals are kicking off the upcoming free agency period by keeping one of their own players for the 2024 season. Wide receiver Greg Dortch will remain in Arizona after the Cardinals tendered him, per overthecap.com. In three true seasons with the Cardinals (only playing in 2 games in his rookie season), Dortch has 79 receptions for 762 yards and 4 touchdowns. While the numbers are not the highest, Dortch has taken advantage of the opportunities that he has had when he is on the field.
General manager Monti Ossenfort spoke about Dortch at the opening press conference as the NFL combine, in which he talked about how Dortch takes advantage of the playing time when he gets it and even made a comment about his future in 2024 in the desert, which hinted at him being back with the team next season.
Dortch will make $1.12 million this season and should be more involved with the offense, depending on what happens in free agency and the draft. As one of the more underrated receivers on the Cardinals, there should be room for growth in his development with this offense under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. With the return of Kyler Murray, he and Dortch will have the chance to get something going on the field in passing situations.
Even after this move, the Cardinals still have $56.6 million per overthecap.com to spend in free agency. Adding receivers into this offense should allow Dortch to develop more rather than be put into a situation where Dortch is expected to be a top two option in the offense.
This is the first of many moves that the front office in Arizona is expected to make, and they do it as a position that does not look scary at all. Watch for the Cardinals to continue making moves to pick them back up in the NFC West.