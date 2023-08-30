5 hidden gems on the Arizona Cardinals roster who will surprise in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals will take the field for regular season action on September 10th and there are a few hidden gems who will surprise from the first kickoff.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Nolan Cooney, P
To Arizona Cardinals fans everywhere, Nolan Cooney probably isn’t a hidden gem. However, to the NFL universe, they will name at some point this season. Cooney was nothing short of outstanding in the preseason, and it was no surprise when the Redbirds cut Matt Haack after just two preseason games, leaving Cooney as the team’s only punter.
If the Cardinals offense struggles this season, Cooney has enough leg strength to flip the field. And if the defense can hold when he routinely pins opponents back in their own territory, they will have a chance to pull off a few upsets.
5 - Greg Dortch, WR
Like Cooney, Greg Dortch is no hidden gem to Cardinals fans, but once again, the rest of the league probably doesn’t know his name. Dortch should get more playing time with the new coaching staff, especially if Rondale Moore again fails to stay healthy.
While statistically, Moore holds the edge in both general and advanced stats, Dortch outperformed his teammate in one major category last season, logging an 81% catch percentage to Moore’s 73%. This means he caught roughly four out of every five passes thrown his way, showing off incredible sure handedness, which was arguably the best on the team.
Dortch is also the Cardinals most valuable receiver in trickeries, having logged a 71.4% success rate on the ground, picking up 44 yards on seven carries. That said, don’t be surprised if you see Dortch in on a few end-arounds this season.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)