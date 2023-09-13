Raising Zona
FanSided

How Cardinals Fans Get a $200 GUARANTEED Bonus + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket This Week!

Bet $5 or more on Arizona at FanDuel and get $200 guaranteed plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket

By Joe Summers

facebooktwitterreddit

The Cardinals are looking for an upset over the Giants this week and FanDuel Sportsbook is ensuring you're a BIG winner no matter what with a special Arizona sign-up promo.

New users who bet $5 or more on the Cardinals will win $200 in bonus bets GUARANTEED plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket this season! Here's how to get started:

FanDuel Arizona NFL Promo Code

If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit $10 or more then bet at least $5 on the Cardinals vs. Giants, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets PLUS $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket even if you lose!

Follow these steps to secure your guaranteed bonuses:

1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on Arizona vs. New York

That's it! When your wager settles, you'll be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely. Within 72 hours, you'll also get a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, letting you watch football at a discount all year long!

Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. Your first wager can be limited to just $5, but don't place it until you've made the proper deposit.

Only new FanDuel users have access to this limited-time offer. Don't miss out on bonuses this good - sign up for FanDuel now!

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total at FanDuel

The Cardinals are heavy home underdogs this week, but they covered the spread last week in a similar situation in Week 1. Even if they don't have the same success, you'll be a winner regardless with this offer.

FanDuel gives odds for the moneyline and spread, totals, player props, parlays and more. Make sure you deposit $10 and bet at least $5, then you'll get the $200 and Sunday Ticket discount guaranteed!

On top of awesome promos like this one, FanDuel also features exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, a user-friendly interface and a rewards program to keep the profit rolling in.

Sign up for FanDuel today to see why it's America's most popular sportsbook!

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Home/Betting Content