3 immediate changes the Arizona Cardinals must make on offense for Week 3
The Arizona Cardinals offense remains mired in inconsistencies, but there are a few changes the Redbirds can make for their Week 3 matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Flow passing plays toward the right side of the field
Per PFF, Joshua Dobbs has a quarterback rating of 118.8 or higher when he makes short-to-intermediate throws on the right-hand side of the field. Overall, he’s 10 for 10 with 124 passing yards and a touchdown when throwing into those respective windows.
His passer rating is below 80.0 on deep passes of over 20 yards, in passes between the numbers, and in three of the four windows when throwing left, except when he throws between 10 and 19 yards in the latter direction. This shows us that Dobbs has a sweet spot that Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing must key on this Sunday.
Dobbs will once again lead the Cards on a few touchdown drives if Petzing finds a way to open those throws of between one and 19 yards to the right, and occasionally 10 and 19 yards to the left. To mix things up, it would also be prudent for Dobbs to occasionally throw between one and 19 yards across the middle, where he is currently 14 of 23 for 135 yards.