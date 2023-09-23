3 immediate changes the Arizona Cardinals must make on offense for Week 3
The Arizona Cardinals offense remains mired in inconsistencies, but there are a few changes the Redbirds can make for their Week 3 matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Develop more of a committee-like approach at running back
As a run-first team, you would think the Arizona Cardinals should adopt a committee-based approach to their rushing offense. But that hasn’t been the case, as running back James Conner has more than carried the rock for this football team, amassing 37 through the season’s first two weeks.
The other two running backs on the roster, Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado, have just eight combined carries for zero yards. While it’s true that those numbers are beyond disappointing, the Redbirds also can’t afford to wear down their offense’s most productive player at the moment.
Last week, the Cards ran the ball far more often than they did in Week 1, and it resulted in an overall better performance on offense. In the first half, the Cards ran the ball 18 times either with one of their three running backs, or via a scramble from Dobbs. However, Conner got the bulk of those carries and he steadily wore down as the half progressed, signaling the Cards need to get the other two backs more involved, despite their overall marginal numbers.
