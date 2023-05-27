It’s imminent that Isaiah Simmons will leave the Arizona Cardinals
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are busy shedding players from the ill-fated dark ages led by former general manager Steve Keim. And Isaiah Simmons could be next.
Isaiah Simmons’ career with the Arizona Cardinals has been tumultuous at best. While he’s developed into a consistent tackler capable of making the occasional splash play with a few forced fumbles and interceptions, Simmons has not evolved into the consistent playmaker the Redbirds expected when they drafted him.
Further, Simmons, despite coming up big in the passing game multiple times throughout his career, has been nothing short of abysmal in coverage. To make matters worse, there is a chance the Cardinals never properly used Simmons, so unless things turn around sooner than later for the former Clemson product, don’t expect him back in a red and white uniform in 2024, if not earlier.
Isaiah Simmons probably won’t return to the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
Simmons has also been the subject of recent trade rumors, with the Pittsburgh Steelers slated as a potential spot for him to continue his NFL career. However, since the Cardinals did not pick up Simmons’ fifth-year option, it could be more likely that they let him walk in free agency, and for someone like Pittsburgh or another that suits Simmons’ tastes will scoop up the former eighth overall pick.
However, a trade this season is not exactly farfetched. If a team values Simmons so much that they’re willing to give the Arizona Cardinals compensation and sign him to an extension before he hits free agency, then general manager Monti Ossenfort would have no problem trading the star backer.
When Arizona released Hopkins earlier today, Simmons wasn’t shy about voicing his displeasure with the move. This could be a clear sign that he’s not happy in the desert, and could be looking for a way out, perhaps even before the 2023 season even begins if one of the other 31 teams sees enough value to keep him off the market.
It’s been an interesting offseason for the Cardinals to say the least. And if the Simmons Saga continues to pick up steam, then things just got more curious.
Source: Steelers Shouldn't Wait for Isaiah Simmons by Noah Strackbein, SI.com