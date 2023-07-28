10 most important players on the Arizona Cardinals roster for the 2023 season
Following his raise, Budda Baker will once again suit up for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. So where does he rank in terms of importance?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals may not have the most talented roster in 2023, but they nonetheless have plenty of remarkable players who can be difference-makers this season. The 10 players you are about to meet may also be important to the team in future seasons in varying capacities.
The more important a player is both here in 2023 and beyond, the higher their ranking. But don’t think that those ranked lower aren’t important - they would just be easier to replace if general manager Monti Ossenfort and Company feel the need to roll with someone else come 2024.
10 most important players on the Arizona Cardinals
10 - Isaiah Simmons
Isaiah Simmons clocks in at Number 10 on the list, and his sheer athleticism is what makes him such an integral part of the Arizona Cardinals. Simmons will be playing safety this season, and while Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson may overshadow him, the fourth-year defender will earn a payday if he excels.
9 - Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown could be higher on the list, but with the Cardinals boasting a pair of first round picks in 2024, it’s not like he can’t be replaceable - Marvin Harrison Jr., anyone? Anyway, ideally, we see Brown become another part of this young core as he’s still an ultra-productive player when healthy, and a sure handed target capable of moving the sticks in the passing game.
8 - Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins is another player who could be an integral part of the Redbirds if he builds on the performance he put up in his sophomore campaign. But, he is yet another player who could be part of a rotation, and therefore, it wouldn’t entirely hurt the Cardinals if he didn’t live up to expectations at outside linebacker/EDGE. At which point, they probably wouldn’t pick up on his fifth-year option.