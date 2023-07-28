10 most important players on the Arizona Cardinals roster for the 2023 season
Following his raise, Budda Baker will once again suit up for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. So where does he rank in terms of importance?
By Sion Fawkes
7 - Marco Wilson
Ideally, Marco Wilson shuts down opposing receivers, becomes the unquestioned CB1 this season, and the position is set for the next few years if Monti Ossenfort decides to hang onto him. But once again, if Wilson shows he’s nothing more than a CB2, the world hasn’t ended. The Cards have a potential upstart rookie in Garrett Williams once he’s able to see the field plus a haul of draft picks to select a corner next season.
6 - Kyzir White
You may rank Kyzir White lower on the list because he’s little more than a sure tackler and not a potential playmaker like the four names listed before him. However, White has leadership skills and no one knows the defense better in 2023, so he gets a boost.
5 - James Conner
The success of the Arizona Cardinals offense may run through James Conner, so if there is ever a season to stay healthy, it’s right here in 2023. Conner may be the Redbirds only viable back on the roster, and that makes him one of the most important players on the entire offense.