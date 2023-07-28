10 most important players on the Arizona Cardinals roster for the 2023 season
Following his raise, Budda Baker will once again suit up for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. So where does he rank in terms of importance?
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Jalen Thompson
Jalen Thompson is one of the more underrated safeties in football, but he’s more than a valuable asset to the Cardinals. If he performs well once again in 2023, look for Thompson to further solidify himself as part of this brewing defensive core in the desert.
3 - D.J. Humphries
You should not envy D.J. Humphries’ job in 2023, which will account for him protecting the blindside of whoever steps in for quarterback Kyler Murray. Once Murray returns, then Humphries will need to do everything he can to keep his quarterback upright, albeit in a new offensive scheme.
2 - Budda Baker
We saw just how important Budda Baker was to the Arizona Cardinals when they gave him his deal, ensuring they will keep him happy for at least the 2023 season. Once extension talks begin sometime down the road, expect the Cards to do all they can to keep Baker.
1 - Kyler Murray
Say what you will about Kyler Murray, but he remains the face of the Arizona Cardinals franchise and that will be the case until further notice. Murray still has elite natural skills and with the correct offense to match, he could finally, finally, break out and end any argument that the Cards need a new quarterback.