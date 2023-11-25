Injury bug seems to have followed Arizona Cardinals wideout to the NFL
Michael Wilson will miss the third game of his young career this coming Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals play host to the Los Angeles Rams.
By Jim Koch
In the months leading up to last April's NFL Draft, the questions surrounding Arizona Cardinals rookie Michael Wilson centered around his inability to stay healthy. The concerns were legitimate, considering the fact that the wide receiver had appeared in just 14 games for Stanford University over the past three seasons. Cards general manager Monti Ossenfort had taken a gamble, with the hope that Wilson would be putting the injury woes behind him.
For a while there, Wilson was well on his way to making Ossenfort look like a genius. To the surprise of many, the 6 foot 2, 213 pounder got through the first eight games of his rookie campaign unscathed. Unfortunately, Wilson's string of good luck ultimately came to an end.
Wilson missed the first game of his professional career in Week 9, when Arizona suffered a 27-0 shellacking at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. An issue with the youngster's shoulder kept him out of the matchup, with reports indicating that the wideout would be back the following Sunday. That turned out to be true, but a reaggravation of the injury would then keep Wilson out of last Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans.
The Cardinals have already announced that Wilson will be sidelined yet again this weekend, when the team plays host to the Los Angeles Rams. For those keeping count, the Week 12 clash will be the third contest that the 23-year-old has missed over the last four weeks. Did Ossenfort, in fact, acquire a prospect who is highly susceptible to injury?
History would make most fans suspect that the Redbirds drafted a pass-catcher that's as brittle as china. That could sound like an exaggeration until you take a look at Wilson's last three campaigns at Stanford.
Back in 2020, Wilson made just four appearances for the Cardinal, thanks to a problem with his foot. A year later, in 2021, the exact same issue limited the California native to a measly four contests yet again. In October of 2022, Wilson broke his collarbone and was unable to dress for Stanford's final six matchups.
Arizona followers can only hope that the shoulder trouble that Wilson is experiencing will quickly resolve itself. If things really work out, the physically-gifted receiver will one day be considered one of the ironmen of the National Football League. For now, the Cardinals can only hope that the talented Wilson will succeed in making the injury bug a thing of the past.