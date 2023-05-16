Top 3 most interesting Arizona Cardinals rookies in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals draft class looks like they contain a slew of keepers for 2023. But which are the most interesting?
The Arizona Cardinals, at least at the time of this writing, had themselves an outstanding draft haul. And while many outlets in the sports world have shunted the Redbirds into the NFL’s basement when it comes to power and roster rankings, they have at least sung a different tune regarding the draft class.
The class also offered us several intriguing names, but which ones jump out more than any other? Below, I’m naming three rooks who fit the mold, and for context, these aren’t names who you will expect to immediately contribute, like Paris Johnson, B.J. Ojulari, or even Owen Pappoe.
Instead, these are the more underrated names in the class, along with those who have faced more than their fair share of adversity. Let’s check them out.
Most interesting rookies from the Arizona Cardinals 2023 class
1 - Garrett Williams
If Garrett Williams didn’t suffer a major knee injury that ended his 2022 season and will keep him limited, at best, during the offseason, the Arizona Cardinals would have been forced to draft someone else. Williams may have gone in the second, or perhaps even the first round, given the season he enjoyed at Syracuse before his injury.
While I don’t expect Williams to contend for the CB2 or even the CB1 spot immediately, it’s more than possible he will step into that role by the time January arrives. And if that’s the case, then #21 could enter 2024 as the undisputed CB1 since #21, himself.
2 - Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson is all about the what ifs. What if the potential playmaker were even remotely healthy over the past three seasons? What would his productivity have looked like, and how much higher would teams have taken him in the draft?
That leads me to ask the following: What can Wilson do in his rookie season if he stays healthy all year? I’ve been asking the same question about Rondale Moore, yet it’s been more of the same from him - injuries, injuries, and more injuries. Let’s hope that’s not the case with Wilson, who brings much-needed size to the unit.
3 - Dante Stills
And finally, we got Dante Stills, someone who, had he boasted more size, is yet another candidate on this list teams would have drafted higher. But at just 280lb, he’s on the small side for a defensive tackle, who will play end in a 3-4 alignment and kick inside if in the 4-3.
Despite his status as a sixth round pick, Stills could wind up as a starter on the Arizona Cardinals defensive line thanks to the fact there is no household name at the position. Or even someone labeled as a shoo-in to be a starter. If Stills has a good camp, he could, ironic as it sounds, become a Week 1 starter, despite being the 213th overall pick last month.