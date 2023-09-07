5 interesting things to know about the Arizona Cardinals Week 1 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders Week 1 matchup may be bland to some, but a deeper dive shows it’s an interesting one.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Both teams are entering new eras in 2023
Game #1 of the Cardinals and Commanders respective new eras has also begun, starting with the Redbirds taking their first crack at proving their critics wrong under the Gannon-Ossenfort regime. Meanwhile, Washington is playing its first regular season game under their new charismatic owner Josh Harris.
Both regimes have worked all summer to change the cultures and reputations surrounding their respective teams, and it could eventually point the arrow north for both organizations. Barring a tie, there will be one winner and one loser this week, but each franchise could end up winning in the long run with new people in important roles.
4 - Commanders president Jason Wright spent two seasons in the desert
Washington Commanders president Jason Wright should be a familiar name to Cardinals fans. This is because he spent his final two seasons playing in the desert following a stint with the Cleveland Browns.
During his time in Glendale, he played in 31 games and logged one start, amassing 45 rushing yards on nine carries, 17 receptions on 27 targets, 95 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. They were nothing more than cameo roles for Wright, who obviously found success following his playing days.