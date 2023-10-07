5 interesting facts for the Arizona Cardinals Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Bengals this week, and if they win, the Cards will have beaten two playoff teams from the previous season.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Bengals are entering the game with the NFL’s worst offense
If there is ever a game for the Cardinals defense to get back on track, it’s against the Bengals thanks to the latter’s ineptitude for playing offense. However, if Joe Burrow enters the game feeling good, then this could be another long outing for “Big Red.”
The Cardinals defense is also banged up, as they will once again go without Jonathan Ledbetter, who has been one of the team’s better players in this young season. Other players slated to be starters this season that are out include Budda Baker, L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins, and Josh Woods, so the Bengals will see this as a golden opportunity themselves.
Further, Arizona’s starting corners have given us no reason to believe they can keep up with opposing receivers. But, something will give this week - either the Cardinals inept defense will shine, or the Bengals struggling offense will.