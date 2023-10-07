5 interesting facts for the Arizona Cardinals Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Bengals this week, and if they win, the Cards will have beaten two playoff teams from the previous season.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Both teams are 1-3, but for different reasons
When you lose a game by three possessions, it’s a blowout loss, and that’s what the Cardinals suffered this past week at the San Francisco 49ers. The good news, however, is that the Redbirds played a serviceable game considering the number of backups they pressed into action.
Before Week 4, the Cards lost to a pair of former division rivals by four and three points, respectively, before they beat Dallas. Therefore, the Arizona Cardinals have not been as bad as most in the NFL universe initially thought.
The Bengals lost one game by three points, but the other two were blowout losses that they weren’t even remotely in. In Week 1, Cleveland beat them 24-3, and last week the lowly Tennessee Titans upended them 27-3.
Through four weeks, you can argue the Cardinals have been the better team. Now, they need to go out there and prove it on Sunday.