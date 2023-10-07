5 interesting facts for the Arizona Cardinals Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Bengals this week, and if they win, the Cards will have beaten two playoff teams from the previous season.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Cardinals seeking to win two home games in a row since October 24th, 2021
Yeah, the last time the Arizona Cardinals won two home games in a row came on October 10th and October 24th, 2021 vs. the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. Last season, they won just once at home, but in 2023, they defeated Dallas at State Farm Stadium just one week after nearly upsetting the Giants.
With a weakened Cincinnati Bengals team coming to Glendale, the Cardinals can finally, for the first time in nearly two years, win back-to-back home games. If they can’t, then their next chance comes in Week 8 and 10 vs. the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons, so their best chance at the moment will come this weekend.
If the Cardinals win their second home game in a row, then it’s officially safe to say that they play much better on their own turf under Jonathan Gannon than they did under Kliff Kingsbury. But before we make that claim, they have to snag the W.