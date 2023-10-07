5 interesting facts for the Arizona Cardinals Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Bengals this week, and if they win, the Cards will have beaten two playoff teams from the previous season.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Joshua Dobbs is one of three full-time QBs yet to throw an interception
Joshua Dobbs is one of only three full-time starting quarterbacks this season (quarterbacks who started in all four games) who have yet to throw an interception, with the other two being C.J. Stroud and Brock Purdy. Yeah, if you told me that Dobbs, Stroud, and Purdy would be the last quarterbacks standing in this category, I would have laughed.
But then again, I’d have also scoffed in disbelief had someone told me Joshua Dobbs would be the Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback when training camp kicked off in July. Funny how quickly things change in the NFL world, and the 2023 season is no different.
Anyway, the question bodes: Can Dobbs keep this up for another week, and go nearly one-third of the season without throwing a pick? We will find out this Sunday, and given his performance so far, I have no doubt that he will at least put forth yet another solid performance.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)