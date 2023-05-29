Top 5 most intriguing Arizona Cardinals heading into 2023
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Dante Stills, DT
Most of the time, the 213th overall pick isn’t supposed to start, but Dante Stills is in a unique situation. He has very little serious competition in front of him, meaning he can end up at least rotating in with the likes of L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins, and Leki Fotu at defensive tackle, assuming that the Arizona Cardinals are running a 4-3, or at end with Collier and Watkins if in a 3-4.
If Stills proves he can withstand the NFL’s demands, he has a chance to become the full-time starter at some point in 2023. This could make him one of the more successful rookies drafted in the sixth round this season.
4 - Krys Barnes, ILB
One of my favorite free agent signings this season and one of the more inspiring players out there was the formerly undrafted Krys Barnes. The inside linebacker proved his worth as a member of the Green Bay Packers, and now he gets a chance to start full-time in the desert.
Barnes will have to ward off another intriguing player in Owen Pappoe, but he has leverage in terms of experience. If Barnes starts strong out of the gate, he can become a pivotal member of this young Cardinals defense, once again, defying the odds.