Top 5 most intriguing Arizona Cardinals heading into 2023
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Christian Matthew, CB
Many eyes will be on Marco Wilson, as he looks to prove the 2022 version was his real self as opposed to the player we saw in 2021. Fans will also be paying attention to Garrett Williams and Kei-Trel Clark, two upstart rookies looking to break their way into the starting lineup, or to at least land significant playing time.
The forgotten man? Christian Matthew, who like Barnes, has experience on his side. Can Matthew make a similar jump that Wilson made from Year 1 to Year 2? If he can, then perhaps Matthew can hold off Williams and Clark, proving he too is more than capable of being a starter in this league.
The odds are against Matthew thanks to Wilson’s, Williams’, and Clark’s respective presence. So it will be interesting to see if he can prove the doubters wrong. Overall, Matthew can end up as the CB2, or he could even find himself on the practice squad to start the season.