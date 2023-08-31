Top 6 most intriguing players on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in 2023
Some of those fan favorites from camp and the preseason will be sticking around the Arizona Cardinals organization, taking their places on the practice squad.
By Sion Fawkes
As anticipated, the Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster saw a few changes between August 29th and today. Following six waiver claims, a few players who saw themselves earning a spot on the initial roster were relegated to the practice squad, and there are some rather intriguing members of this group.
Others shined in camp and in the preseason, and one in particular must display better traits than we saw on the field. Who are these players, why are they intriguing, and will they work their way onto the Cardinals roster? Keep reading for a rundown.
Arizona Cardinals most intriguing practice squad players
1 - Kaden Davis, WR
Kaden Davis made a few plays during the Arizona Cardinals preseason, showing incredible hands and the ability to get open. He is likely the ‘next man up’ behind Daniel Arias, who initially made the 53-man roster before he was also dropped to the practice squad.
Davis also saw time in the return game, where he put up some solid performances. If injuries strike Greg Dortch and Emari Demercado, then the Cards could also call up Davis to help in the return game.
2 - Blake Whiteheart, TE
Blake Whiteheart snagged a spot as the TE4 on the 53-man roster, but after Arizona signed Elijah Higgins, he too was relegated to the practice squad. Like Davis, Whiteheart also showed sure handedness and he often found himself getting open on crisp routes.
Whiteheart could return to the Cardinals lineup if they end up trading a certain tight end. And you can expect the Redbirds, at some point, to field calls for that tight end. Therefore, I can see Whiteheart eventually sneaking back onto the main roster if another team doesn’t claim him first.