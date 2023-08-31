Top 6 most intriguing players on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in 2023
Some of those fan favorites from camp and the preseason will be sticking around the Arizona Cardinals organization, taking their places on the practice squad.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Daniel Arias, WR
As mentioned, Daniel Arias found his way onto the final 53 as the WR6, but the Cardinals ultimately decided to keep just five receivers. While Arias will start the year on the practice squad, he holds value in his ability to contribute on special teams.
Arias is also a big target, and it’s something general manager Monti Ossenfort values in his incoming receivers - as seen with him signing Zach Pascal and drafting Michael Wilson. If there is one player on this list we will see suit up for the Cardinals at some point this year, it’s Arias.
4 - Hayden Howerton, OL
Hayden Howerton delivered more than a few decent returns this past preseason and his versatility on the offensive line likely won him a spot. He’s one of those players you stash onto the practice squad, let him develop, then sign him to a futures/reserve contract later.
You can make the argument that this is the case for the other five players on this list, but guys like Davis, Whiteheart, and Arias have a realistic path to seeing time on the main roster and making an impact this year. Howerton has his work cut out for him, so he may be taking a more unconventional route.