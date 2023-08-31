Top 6 most intriguing players on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in 2023
Some of those fan favorites from camp and the preseason will be sticking around the Arizona Cardinals organization, taking their places on the practice squad.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Jovante Moffatt, S
Jovante Moffatt impressed me with his overall physicality this preseason, and it was an easy decision for Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon to keep him around. Moffatt, like Arias, can make contributions on special teams, and it shouldn’t surprise you if he works his way back into the lineup if injuries strike the kick and/or punt teams.
So far, Moffatt has just 10 career tackles, but here is one stat to consider: Since entering the league in 2020, he’s never missed a tackle, per Pro-Football-Reference. The Cards may have unearthed a hidden special teams ace by keeping Moffatt around.
6 - Andre Chachere, S
Andre Chachere wasn’t the most impressive player for the Arizona Cardinals this past preseason, but he must have shown something for Ossenfort and Company to keep him around. Like Howerton, Chachere is one of those players who most likely spends the entire year on the practice squad, signs a reserve/futures contract, and gets another crack at it in 2024.
At the time of this writing, the Cards remain thin at safety behind Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. This could give someone like Chachere more of a chance to snag a spot on the roster in 2024.