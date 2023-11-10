Is James Conner playing this week? (Latest injury update for Falcons vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 10)
The latest injury update for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner.
By Peter Dewey
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner could return from his knee injury in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Conner’s practice window was activated this week as he looks to return from injured reserve after he was placed there ahead of Week 6.
With Kyler Murray expected to return this week, the Cardinals offense could be at full strength for the first time all season in Week 10.
James Conner injury status for Week 10 game vs. Atlanta Falcons
Conner has been limited in practice for the first two days this week, a sign that he could be on track to return against Atlanta. He will have an official injury status on the team’s report on Friday.
Best Arizona Cardinals prop bet for Week 10 vs. Falcons
James Conner OVER 54.0 rushing yards
This could be a big game for James Conner, who was putting up solid numbers rushing the ball earlier this season with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback.
With Kyler Murray back, the entire Cardinals’ offense should see an uptick. This season, Conner has cleared 54 rushing yards three times, and he had put up six carries for 46 yards the game he was injured in during Week 5.
With Emari Demercado still not practicing, Conner could be in for a big workload if he returns this week.
James Conner injury history
- July 2017: Shoulder A/C Joint Sprain
- Oct. 2019: Shoulder A/C Joint Sprain – missed five games
- Dec. 2019: Leg Quad Strain – missed final game of season
- Dec. 2020: Leg Quad Strain – missed one game
- Dec. 2021: Pedal Heel Bruise – missed two games
- Sept. 2022: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – missed remainder of game
- Oct. 2022: Chest Rib Sprain/Pull – missed three games
- Jan. 2023: Leg Shin Bruise – missed season finale
- Oct. 2023: Knee Strain Grade 1 – missed four games
When is James Conner coming back?
It appears Conner has a chance to return in Week 10 against Atlanta. He’s practiced so far this week for the Cardinals, and he was designated to return from injured reserve – opening his practice window.
The Cardinals also released running back Tony Jones Jr. – a sign that they could be opening up a roster spot for Conner.
The Cardinals running back missed the last four weeks on injured reserve, but he is now eligible to return.
Arizona Cardinals next 5 opponents
- Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 19
- Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 3
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 17
- Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 24
Arizona Cardinals injury report
Atlanta Falcons injury report
