Is Kyler Murray playing this week? (Latest injury update for Cardinals vs. Browns in NFL Week 9)

The latest injury update for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
By Peter Dewey
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is getting close to returning to action for the team this season after he suffered a torn ACL in the 2022 season.
Murray, who has been practicing in full – a sign that he’s no longer limited by his knee injury – could see some snaps in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns.
However, rookie Clayton Tune is expected to start for the Cardinals after the team traded away Joshua Dobbs at the deadline.
Even if Murray does play, it may be just for a series or two, as the team wants to help get him back in game shape. How does that affect his status for this week, and how should we bet on the Cardinals as well?
Kyler Murray injury status for Week 9 game vs. Cleveland Browns
The Cardinals may activate Murray this week – as noted by NFL insider Ian Rapoport – but the team is treating the past few weeks as more of a mini-training camp for the star quarterback.
Murray is more likely to start in Week 10 of this season against the Atlanta Falcons, as Tune will be under center in Week 9. It’s possible that Murray does not show up on the team’s injury report this week.
Best Arizona Cardinals bet for Week 9 if Kyler Murray doesn’t play
Total UNDER 37.5
With Deshaun Watson dealing with a shoulder injury for Cleveland, there’s a chance that P.J. Walker and Tune are the starting quarterbacks in this game.
That screams “bet the under” to me, especially since the Browns have had one of the NFL’s better defenses so far this season.
It’s a low total at just 37.5 points, but a rookie quarterback like Tune may struggle enough where Arizona isn’t contributing much to that total.
Kyler Murray injury history
- Dec. 2019: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull – returned next game
- Nov. 2020: Shoulder A/C Joint Sprain – did not miss a game
- Oct. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – missed three games
- Oct. 2022: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed two games
- Dec. 2022: Knee ACL Tear Grade 3 – missed rest of season and Weeks 1-8 this season
When is Kyler Murray coming back?
Since Arizona activated his practice window last week, Murray has three weeks to be activated by the team to return this season. It seems like the latest reports suggest that he’ll start in Week 10 for the Cardinals, but we may see him get some reps in Week 9 as well.
Arizona Cardinals next 5 opponents
- Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 19
- Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 3
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 17
Arizona Cardinals injury report
Cleveland Browns injury report
