Is Kyler Murray playing this week? (Latest injury update for Ravens vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 8)
The latest injury update for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
By Peter Dewey
Could this be the week that Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray returns from a torn ACL?
Murray has not played yet this season after going down with the injury late in the 2022 campaign, but he was a full participant in practice to open this week, a great sign since the team just activated his practice window ahead of Week 7.
It looks like Murray is on pace to return soon – maybe even for the team’s Week 8 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.
Kyler Murray injury status for Week 8 game vs. Baltimore Ravens
Murray was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, a sign that he’s trending towards playing in Week 8. He will get an official designation on Friday in the team’s final injury report.
Best Arizona Cardinals bet if Kyler Murray plays in NFL Week 8
Cardinals +9.5
The Cardinals have struggled mightily this season, going 1-6 straight up through their first seven games, but they may be able to cover a massive spread in Week 8 if Murray plays.
There is no doubt that the former No. 1 overall pick is a huge upgrade over Josh Dobbs, and he’d at least give the Arizona offense a higher ceiling in this matchup.
While Baltimore won in blowout fashion last week, the team is now on the road in this game and hasn’t exactly put away every team it's played this season. I don’t mind a shot on the Cards as near double-digit dogs if Murray suits up.
Kyler Murray injury history
- Dec. 2019: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull – returned next game
- Nov. 2020: Shoulder A/C Joint Sprain – did not miss a game
- Oct. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – missed three games
- Oct. 2022: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed two games
- Dec. 2022: Knee ACL Tear Grade 3 – missed rest of season and Weeks 1-7 this season
When is Kyler Murray coming back?
Since Arizona activated his practice window last week, Murray has three weeks to be activated by the team to return this season, That puts him in a good spot to play either in Week 8 or Week 9.
Arizona Cardinals next 5 opponents
- Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 19
- Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 3
Arizona Cardinals injury report
Baltimore Ravens injury report
