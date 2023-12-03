Is Trey McBride playing today? (Latest injury update for Cardinals vs. Steelers in NFL Week 13)
The latest injury update for Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.
By Peter Dewey
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have two of their top pass catchers in action on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Marquise Brown (heel) and Trey McBridge (groin) are both expected to play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
This is a major boost for Kyler Murray and the Arizona offense, especially since the team moved on from veteran tight end Zach Ertz this week.
That should leave McBride in a major role for the Cardinals going forward.
Trey McBride injury status for Week 13 game vs. Steelers
McBride is listed as questionable with a groin injury, but he is expected to suit up for Sunday’s matchup with Pittsburgh.
Best Trey McBride prop bet for Week 13 game vs. Steelers
Trey McBride OVER 51.5 receiving yards
This isn’t the easiest matchup for the Cardinals, Pittsburgh’s defense has been solid all season, but the team may need to throw the ball a lot if it falls behind on Sunday.
That sets up well for McBride, who has cleared 51.5 receiving yards in four of his last seven games. He’s seen a ton of volume over that stretch, receiving at least five targets in every game.
I expect him to be heavily involved in this matchup, especially if Arizona is playing catch up.
Trey McBride injury history
A lower back injury kept McBride out of Week 1 of his rookie season in 2022, but since then he has played in all 28 possible games for the Cardinals.
He’s taken on a bigger role for the team in recent weeks, and with Zach Ertz getting waived, McBride is the team’s top tight end going forward.
When is Trey McBride coming back?
Despite dealing with a groin injury, McBride is expected to suit up for the team’s game in Week 13. He will have the benefit of the Cardinals’ bye week in Week 14 to get healthier as well.
Arizona Cardinals remaining opponents
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 17
- Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 24
- Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan 7
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Trey McBridge – questionable
- Marquise Brown – questionable
- Michael Wilson – out
- Elijah Wilkinson – out
- Joey Blount – questionable
- Antonio Hamilton – out
- Zach Pascal – questionable
- Kevin Strong – questionable
- Starling Thomas V – out
- Jalen Thompson – questionable
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report
- Montravius Adams – questionable
