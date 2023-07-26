Where does James Conner rank vs. NFC West running backs?
The 2023 Arizona Cardinals are a supposedly talentless football team. But when you rank their individual players vs. the NFC West, you get a different narrative.
By Sion Fawkes
1 - Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
You could put Christian McCaffrey onto a list of Top 5 running backs in the NFL and he would still threaten to take the top spot. Following his trade from the Carolina Panthers in 2022, McCaffrey didn’t miss a beat, rushing for 746 yards, six touchdowns, and for 4.7 yards per carry in 11 games.
He also caught 52 passes on 65 targets for 464 yards, four touchdowns and 8.9 yards per reception. Overall, McCaffrey was the most effective player on the 49ers offense and he was a major reason behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s success.
Look for McCaffrey to enjoy another big season in 2023, and he will help whoever the 49ers decide to line up under center. Expect All-Pro numbers from this all-around player who gained 1,210 yards from scrimmage over his first 11 contests wearing a red and gold uniform. The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFC West will have their hands full in trying to shut him down.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)