5 jaw-dropping facts for the Arizona Cardinals Week 3 matchup vs. Dallas
The Arizona Cardinals have had the Dallas Cowboys number the last few times these teams met. Here are five facts regarding the matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Joshua Dobbs will try to build on career milestones
Joshua Dobbs enjoyed an unforgettable two quarters of play, and it helped lead him to the best performance of his career. Dobbs’ 99.9 passer rating was a career-high, and had he completed just one more pass, he would have found himself in the triple-digits for the first and only time in his career.
Dobbs also never combined for three scores in a single game, as he tossed a pair of touchdowns, and ran for another. In short, Dobbs looked like an All-Pro quarterback for about a half-hour, but some of that momentum should still carry over into Week 3. If he can somehow emulate that against Dallas, then perhaps not all hope is lost in this one.
Overall, expect nothing short of a loss by at least two possessions in this game if you are a fan of the Arizona Cardinals. But hey, at least there are some encouraging statistics to get behind here, right?
Source: NFLCommunications.com - Statistics also provided by Pro-Football-Reference