Jeffery Simmons would give Arizona Cardinals a star at defensive tackle
A pronounced shortage of talent at the defensive tackle position should prompt the Arizona Cardinals to make a strong play for Jeffery Simmons.
It's no secret that the Arizona Cardinals need help all over the roster. Monti Ossenfort, the club's first-year general manager, has been saddled with the task of fixing one of the worst squads in the NFL. Unfortunately, no one who's been added this offseason is going to help new head coach Jonathan Gannon get the team back to the playoffs any time soon.
To achieve that goal, Arizona's front office needs to start bringing in players who are good enough to make a difference. The time has come for Ossenfort to start earning his money, and go out and get someone who the franchise's loyal followers can actually get excited about.
It just so happens that a star defensive tackle who the Cardinals GM should be well-acquainted with could potentially be traded. Jeffery Simmons, a former first-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans, could be on his way out of Nashville. Being that he spent three years (2020-22) as the Titans' Director of Player Personnel, Ossenfort should be fully aware of what the defensive tackle can do.
Jeffery Simmons would bring credibility to the defensive line of the Arizona Cardinals
Simmons is a flat-out stud who has been voted to the Pro Bowl following each of his past two campaigns with Tennessee. Last year, the 25-year-old totaled 54 tackles, 7.5 sacks and seven passes defensed in his 15 starts for the squad. In 2021, Simmons was credited with 54 tackles, 8.5 sacks and six pass breakups in his 17 starts for the Titans.
Tennessee selected Simmons with the 19th overall pick back in 2019. The 6 foot 4, 305 pounder was a star at Mississippi State University, and was voted First-team All-SEC two times (2018, 2019) during his stint at the school.
The Titans picked up the fifth-year option on Simmons' rookie contract back in April of 2022. The Louisiana native is obviously seeking the security of a long-term deal, but a new agreement with the team who drafted him has yet to be reached.
It's hard to fathom that Tennessee would part ways with a stud like Simmons. Then again, who would've ever believed that the franchise would deal star wideout A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. If Simmons ultimately winds up on the trade block, the Cards should be at the top of what should be a long list of suitors for the defender's services.
