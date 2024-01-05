3 key matchups the Arizona Cardinals can exploit vs. the Seahawks in Week 18
The Arizona Cardinals are facing a Seattle Seahawks team that does not look as strong as they were when the Redbirds played them earlier in the season.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Kyler Murray should torch the Seahawks in the short passing game
The Seattle Seahawks have a better defense than what the Philadelphia Eagles offered the Cardinals, but it’s still not an elite unit. Therefore, Kyler Murray and Company should have no problem repeating what they did last week, at least as far as the short and intermediate passing game goes.
Murray will have his usual puzzle pieces like Trey McBride, Greg Dortch, and if last week holds any indication, Michael Wilson, present. We know how well Murray has built chemistry with two of those three, and it also looks like he and Wilson are also getting on the same page, so if that trend continues this Sunday, it will more than set the stage for 2024.
Again, the Seahawks will pose more of an obstacle in the passing game than the Eagles, but they are very middle of the road in most statistical categories, meaning they shouldn’t pose an incredible challenge for Murray and his passing attack. Plus, the momentum the Arizona Cardinals built last week should also play a role in parlaying one more great performance to close out the season.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)