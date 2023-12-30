3 key matchups that will give the Arizona Cardinals trouble in Week 17 against Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals are facing a formidable Philadelphia Eagles team, and there are a few matchups that will give them issues.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Passing defense vs. Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is one of those quarterbacks who thrives when put into the right system, and head coach Nick Sirianni has concocted such a scheme for the quarterback. The Cardinals young defense has struggled all season thanks to injuries and youth, so not only are the Eagles a threat to run the ball on them, but they can also pass.
The Cardinals have given up the second-highest passer rating in football of 101.9, next to only the Washington Commanders. They are also the only two teams to have given up a passer rating of at least 100 this season, and are one of just seven teams to have allowed at least 25 touchdown passes.
You can also think of Hurts as a better version of Justin Fields, as they boast a similar dual-threat ability. The difference is that Hurts is a more well-versed passer than Fields, so if the Cardinals can’t contain him on the ground and through the air, it could make for a not-so-fun afternoon.