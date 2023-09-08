4 key matchups for Arizona Cardinals Week 1 matchup vs. Commanders
There are many matchups that will determine the outcome of this game. Let's take a look at some of them for the Arizona Cardinals Week 1 showdown.
Cardinals RB's vs. Commanders LB Jamin Davis
It has been well known how new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will commit to running the ball more than the last regime did. Running backs James Conner and Keontay Ingram, in his second year from the University of Southern California, will have their work cut out for them.
The Commanders were good at stopping the run last season, but not great, and the Cardinals RB's could take advantage if they get touches early as Petzing will try and take pressure off his starting QB. The idea scenario for the Cardinals would be allowing Conner and Ingram to control the time of possession and keeping Howell and the Commanders on the sideline as much as possible.
Also, expect Petzing to call a lot of screens and check downs, but the Cardinals must pay close attention to LB Jamin Davis. Many say that Davis failed to play up to expectations last season, and with the Cardinals appearing to be easy prey without the services of their star QB, Davis is talented enough to have a big game and wreak havoc.
Since he has Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen occupying the blockers in front of him, it will give Davis the space he needs to effectively pursue ball carriers. Conner will be the one to have to set the tone, as he will have to be able to beat Davis to the edge while gaining positive yardage so they won't put themselves in third and long situations.