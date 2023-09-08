4 key matchups for Arizona Cardinals Week 1 matchup vs. Commanders
There are many matchups that will determine the outcome of this game. Let's take a look at some of them for the Arizona Cardinals Week 1 showdown.
The Cardinals offensive line vs. Commanders front four
The Commanders have some vaunted pass rushers on their defensive line who can definitely bring the heat. They were tied for third in QB knockdowns and 12th in sacks last season. They also allowed the least amount of first downs and were first in completions allowed and their pass rush could be even more lethal this season.
With the return of defensive end Chase Young. the Commanders pass rushers could make life miserable for the Cardinals starting QB and their offensive line. Left tackle D.J. Humphries will have the arduous task of protecting either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune and trying to keep the pocket clean.
It won't be easy against a front four of Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat, and Young. Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams must make sure that rookie right tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is ready to go and up to speed. If the veterans on the Commanders defense sense any weakness they are going to exploit and attack and use it to their advantage.
This will be a tough first test for the sixth overall pick, as we will see what he is really made of in Week 1. He may have a few "Welcome to the NFL" moments, but he will no doubt become a foundational piece of this offensive line moving forward.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)