3 keys that will lead the Arizona Cardinals to victory in Week 16
The Arizona Cardinals won’t be tanking in these final three games of the 2023 season, so they will be seeking a few keys to victory starting in Week 16.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Run the ball no matter what
The Chicago Bears may have one of the best rushing defenses in football, but the Cardinals have shown time and again this season that their running game is the offense’s focal point. With a solid committee featuring three different running styles, running the ball will give the Bears defense a different challenge.
But it should also go beyond the running backs, as offensive coordinator Drew Petzing must seek to get receiver Rondale Moore involved more than he did last week. And we also need to see more designed runs for quarterback Kyler Murray.
This gives the Cardinals a five-headed rushing attack, and it will keep fresh legs rotating in for all 60 minutes. Given the current forecast, this Week 16 outing in the Windy City may also be a slightly wet one with drizzle potentially impacting the game, so rolling with the ball control mentality could be the way to go regardless.