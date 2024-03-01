Kyler Murray 2024 NFL MVP odds (Cardinals' QB has chance for big season)
The Arizona Cardinals are in the middle of a rebuild and fans were aware of that heading into the 2023 season. The main goal for the Cardinals was to find out whether or not Kyler Murray was the QB of their future.
He answered that test with flying colors, showing flashes of greatness in his eight starts in the second half of the season after returning from injury. Now, the team seems prepared to move forward with him as their QB and the next step will be building a team around him.
With that being said, can Kyler Murray be in the conversation to win NFL MVP next season? Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think and then dive into that question a little bit further.
2024 NFL MVP odds
Kyler Murray in the MVP conversation in 2024
FanDuel Sportsbook has Kyler Murray's MVP odds for 2024 set at +5000. That's tied for the 17th-best odds in the NFL. While that isn't extremely promising, we have to remember that the Cardinals need to get him some legitimate weapons before he can truly return to MVP form. It may take another season or two for Arizona to build itself up to be a contender in the NFC.
Murray showed flashes of greatness in 2023, but still saw a dip in completion percentage and QBR compared to previous years. That should be expected considering he returned to action for the first time in a year, halfway through the season. The games he played in was more about finding his form again than it was contending at an elite level.
We've seen how good he can be when he's playing the best he can and if things come together for him and the Cardinals offense in 2024, we may see him return to that form.
If you believe in Murray, he's worth a bet at 50/1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.