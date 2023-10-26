Will Kyler Murray return in Week 8? Good news surrounds Arizona Cardinals quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was limited in practice last week, but that wasn’t the case on Wednesday.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have scored only 55 points over their four-game losing streak, good for just 13.75 points per game. One reason has come because of poor quarterback play, with Joshua Dobbs losing steam after he put up encouraging performances in Weeks 2 and 3. Dobbs also looked good against the San Francisco 49ers, but he’s been one of the NFL’s worst starting quarterbacks since.
But news broke last week that former number one overall pick Kyler Murray was once again practicing with the team, but on a limited basis. To no one’s surprise, Murray didn’t return for last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and fans were once again relegated to watching Dobbs struggle through another uninspiring performance.
However, encouraging news broke this week, as Murray was finally cleared to fully practice, marking another major milestone in the 26-year-old’s ultimate return. If Murray can play this week, then the Cardinals offense may find a way to keep up with Lamar Jackson and that high-octane Baltimore Ravens unit.
Will Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray play this week?
Logistically, Murray will once again watch from the sideline, as he is likely just working his way back into full go. It’s also smarter for the Cardinals to ease their number-one signal-caller back into the lineup, and to avoid rushing him.
While there is a chance that we will see Murray return vs. Baltimore, it’s more likely that he ultimately takes the field in Week 9 or Week 10. Without a doubt, the Red Sea wants Murray back on the field to try and help salvage what the team can of this lost season, but the smartest thing for the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff can do is to make sure he’s 100 percent ready for full-go.
Prediction: Murray fully practices this week, sits out Sunday’s game, fully practices again next week, and may see the field next Sunday.
Source: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray a full participant in Wednesday practice by Arizona Sports