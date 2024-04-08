Kyler Murray showed some love for Caitlin Clark during National Championship Game
QB1 is a fan of Caitlin Clark.
It's not surprising to find out people are a fan of Caitlin Clark but the latest fan of the star Iowa point guard is none other than Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals starting signal-caller posted a picture of himself in a Clark jersey on Instagram.
Unfortunately for Murray and a large majority of women's college basketball fans, Clark and the Hawkeyes fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks as they topped off their undefeated season.
It was no secret who Kyler Murray was rooting for in the Women's National Championship.
It's cool to see athletes like Murray repping Clark and supporting women's sports. This year was a historic year for women's college basketball and Clark played a massive role in that. She helped lead Iowa to its second straight appearance in the National Championship game but unfortunately, she and her Hawkeyes suffered the same result as the previous year, ending the season on a losing note.
Now Clark will be off to the WNBA and let's hope that she continues to help elevate women's sports.