Kyler Murray is talking about an imminent return to the Arizona Cardinals
The starting quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals is letting it be known that his return to the playing field is just around the corner.
By Jim Koch
Through the first two matchups of the 2023 NFL campaign, the Arizona Cardinals have turned out to be a much better squad than expected. A pair of close losses have kept the franchise's long-suffering fanbase interested. Furthermore, a certain player's return to the playing field in just a couple of weeks could make things even more intriguing in the desert.
Kyler Murray, the Cards' two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, is raring to get back to the team. At the moment, the 26-year-old is nine months removed from the torn ACL that ended his 2022 season last December. Murray, quite frankly, has had more than enough of this sitting around and watching stuff.
""You learn a lot about yourself in these types of moments. To those of you who ride with me, support me, speak up for me, I appreciate you more than you'll ever know. I won't let us down......Soon.""- Kyler Murray
Source: KI TikTok.com - Music Credit: The Mighty Rio Grande (Concept) by This Will Destroy You
The "soon" that Murray is referring to in that quote is likely linked to Week 5, the first game that the signal-caller will be eligible to play in this fall. Back on August 28th, the 5 foot 10, 207 pounder was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list by Cardinals management. That designation prohibited Murray from suiting up during the campaign's first month, but Arizona's offense will have to play in just two more contests without him.
Arizona Cardinals offense could ascend to a higher level with Kyler Murray under center
The offensive performance by the Cards without Murray over the past couple of weeks has produced mixed results. During an opening-day defeat to the Washington Commanders, fill-in passer Josh Dobbs led his teammates to just three Matt Prater field goals. Arizona's lone touchdown came on defense, when Cameron Thomas scored after recovering a fumble by Commanders QB Sam Howell.
Last Sunday, the group rebounded by racking up 28 points during a gut-wrenching loss to the New York Giants. Running back James Conner was magnificent, rumbling for 106 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Dobbs shined as well, accounting for 269 total yards and two scores for the Arizona attack.
There's no doubt that Dobbs was outstanding versus the Giants last weekend, but many fans can't wait for Murray to come back. Seeing what the former Heisman Trophy winner can do in first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's system has many intrigued. Rest assured, a projected October 8th return versus the Cincinnati Bengals is a date that many Cardinals followers have circled on their calendars.
