Will Kyler repeat? 3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11
The Arizona Cardinals must follow up their Week 10 win with a convincing performance tomorrow against a solid team in the Houston Texans.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Who will step up on the Cardinals defensive line?
The Arizona Cardinals received crushing news when they learned Jonathan Ledbetter would miss Sunday’s game. Ledbetter has been a solid contributor all season, so now, someone along the defensive front must fill the void, with Dante Stills serving as the likely front runner.
Stills, despite his youth and overall draft position, has been one of the NFL’s better defensive tackles, ranking 41st out of 125 qualified candidates with a 65.5 PFF Grade. He has 25 total tackles and 13 stops - the latter of which shows us how often a tackle results in a good play for the defensive unit, per PFF.
Roy Lopez is another one to watch, and his 64.6 grade isn’t too far behind Stills’. Lopez has 19 total tackles in 175 snaps, and 12 stops. He’s playing his way into a long-term role with the Cardinals if he keeps this up, and remember, this will be a revenge game for Lopez as he returns to Houston tomorrow.