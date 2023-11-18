Will Kyler repeat? 3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11
The Arizona Cardinals must follow up their Week 10 win with a convincing performance tomorrow against a solid team in the Houston Texans.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - What will the Cardinals new running back rotation look like?
We know who will start, but we have no idea who will line up behind that starter. It won’t be Emari Demercado, who is out yet again with a toe injury. Michael Carter came to the desert this week, but it’s still up in the air on whether the Arizona Cardinals are willing to roll with him.
This means Keaontay Ingram is the only shoo-in to see playing time besides Conner. While Carter could get the nod because of Ingram’s inefficacy, the Cards can also call up Tony Jones Jr., but the back has been every bit as pedestrian as Ingram.
Overall, there is no ideal situation here since Carter is so new while Ingram and Jones have shown us they’re only good for playing in emergency situations, like if a back goes down with an injury during the game. Ideally, Conner will handle the bulk of the carries while Carter gets more of a look next week.
Source: Paris v Anderson, The Pass Rush, And Friday Before The Texans, by Darren Urban, AZCardinals.com