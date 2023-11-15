Kyler tops 300 passing yards: Bold Predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 11 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals are 2-8, but their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans is far from being bland football.
By Sion Fawkes
Who would have thought that, heading into the season, the Arizona Cardinals Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans would draw some excitement from more than just their respective fanbases? The Cardinals have a 2-8 record, which is bleak on paper, yet with Kyler Murray looking good in his first game back, it’s easy to overlook what should technically be a lost season.
Meanwhile, this is a big matchup for Houston, as they find themselves battling for a playoff spot and perhaps even the AFC South’s crown far sooner than we all anticipated. But here we are, nearing Thanksgiving Day, and both Houston and Arizona are exciting in their own ways.
So let’s get bold on the Cardinals behalf and make a few bold predictions for what we may expect this week, starting with Kyler Murray.
3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 11 matchup
1 - Kyler Murray throws for 300 yards and three touchdown passes
Here’s a harrowing stat line for you: The Texans are allowing an average of 246.4 passing yards per game. That’s the ninth-worst in the league, and the Cards are coming off of a game vs. an Atlanta Falcons team that has allowed the 10th-lowest average number of yards in the same category.
This gives Murray a chance to light up a defense that has been weaker in pass coverage this season. The Texans are also coming off a game where they allowed 314 passing yards from another former number one overall pick, that being Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Houston has also allowed quarterbacks to throw for 288, 351, 341, and 251 yards on them. They have had some decent games in stopping the pass, but those came against Lamar Jackson, Anthony Richardson, Kenny Pickett, and Bryce Young. Of that group, only Jackson stands out as a prolific passer.